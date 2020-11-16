Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

