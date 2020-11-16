Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

