Short Interest in flatex AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Grows By 1,100.0%

flatex AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. flatex has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of flatex in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

flatex AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

