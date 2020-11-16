Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expands By 900.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

