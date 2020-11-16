Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Grows By 1,030.0%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,030.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of PARNF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.