Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Grows By 1,030.0%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,030.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PARNF stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.