Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Expands By 1,298.7%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 1,298.7% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

