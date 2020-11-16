Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Societe Generale started coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Siemens Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $27.83.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

