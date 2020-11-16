Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.