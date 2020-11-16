Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,541. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.