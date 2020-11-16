Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.
Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,541. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
