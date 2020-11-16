SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.31 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $321,062.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,430,268 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

