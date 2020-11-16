Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.67 ($98.43).

Shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 65.22. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.37.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

