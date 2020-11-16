Small Love Potion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $574,306.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.95 million and $574,306.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00969903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00215363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 120,711.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00096032 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

