Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $44.78. 34,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,299. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

