Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

