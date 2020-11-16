SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $677.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

