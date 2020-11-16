SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.63

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $300.63 and last traded at $299.69, with a volume of 16861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

