Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 428,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM opened at $20.41 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

