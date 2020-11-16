Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

