Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 428,331 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

