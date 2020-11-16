SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

