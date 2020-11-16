S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STBA. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

