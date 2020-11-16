Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stelco from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -29.54.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

