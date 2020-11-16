Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

