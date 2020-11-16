Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 675.0% in October

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

SULZF opened at $93.10 on Monday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

