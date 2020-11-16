Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) Critical Survey

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.39 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and Synovics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

