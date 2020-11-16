Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.