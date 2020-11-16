SVB Leerink Boosts Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $38.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 152.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

