SWK (SWKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect SWK to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. SWK had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SWK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWKH opened at $15.07 on Monday. SWK has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

