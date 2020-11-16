Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at DA Davidson

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $226.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.85. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

