T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 60.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.