TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €25.20 ($29.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

