Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $161.83 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

