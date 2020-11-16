Talanx AG (TLX.F)’s (TLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €30.54 ($35.93) on Thursday. Talanx AG has a one year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.02.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

