Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.89. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

