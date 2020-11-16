Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

TGT opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

