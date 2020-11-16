TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $32.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.