TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Announces Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TELA stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,961. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

