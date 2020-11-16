Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TDE opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

