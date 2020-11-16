Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, November 24th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares are going to split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:TPX opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.74. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

