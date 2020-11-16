Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

TGZ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.71.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

TSE TGZ opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. Teranga Gold Co. has a one year low of C$3.86 and a one year high of C$16.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 137.03.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.