The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.43. 51,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

