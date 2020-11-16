The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONTQ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.