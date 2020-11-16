The Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $23.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

NYSE:CC opened at $22.29 on Monday. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

