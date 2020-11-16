The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €67.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAX. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a twelve month high of €79.20 ($93.18).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

