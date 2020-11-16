The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) a €2.25 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TC1 opened at €2.23 ($2.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €2.28 and a 200-day moving average of €2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40. Tele Columbus AG has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €3.95 ($4.64).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

