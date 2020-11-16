The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.92.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.