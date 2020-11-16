The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €5.20 ($6.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Aroundtown SA has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €4.38 and its 200 day moving average is €4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

