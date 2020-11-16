The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46,170 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $216,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.30. 56,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

