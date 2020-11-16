The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Shares of HD opened at $279.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

