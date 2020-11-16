The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.