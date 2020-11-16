The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $277.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

